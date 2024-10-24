Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Politics

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles and Willie Nelson Scheduled for Harris Rally on Friday

October 24, 2024
Shawn Grant

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming off a big rally day in Atlanta, which featured Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen. Friday she will stand next to Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and Willie Nelson.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

According to Variety, the trio will take the stage with Harris in Houston. The Washington Post co-signed the appearance, citing “people familiar with the planning who spoke anonymously to preview a performance that hasn’t been publicly announced.”

Earlier this week, Eminem attended a rally in Detroit with former President Barack Obama and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Advertisement

Queen Bey’s “Freedom” became the campaign theme song when Vice President Harris took over the Democratic ticket in the summer. Shortly after, Kamala Harris released her first official presidential campaign video set to the song.

“In this election, we each face a question,” Harris says in the clip. “What type of country do we want to live in?”

Later, she says, “We choose freedom,” allowing Beyoncé’s voice to ring off.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a memorable entrance during her first official visit to her campaign headquarters before the commercial aired. She walked out to the powerful anthem. A source close to Harris revealed to CNN that her team received approval from Beyoncé’s representatives to use the song throughout her presidential campaign.

Beyoncé, known for her strict clearance guidelines around her music, swiftly granted permission to Harris’ campaign on Monday, just hours before the Vice President made her entrance. While Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not seek a second term, her quick approval for the use of “Freedom” suggests the superstar’s support for Harris.

This significant gesture underscores the cultural and political weight behind Harris’ campaign, highlighting a potential alignment with Beyoncé’s advocacy for social justice and empowerment.

Additionally was a ringing message of support from Tina Knowles on Instagram.

New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country ! Putting personal Ego , power and fame aside . That is the definition of a great leader, . Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership . Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #kamala2024