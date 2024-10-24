Beyoncé, Tina Knowles and Willie Nelson Scheduled for Harris Rally on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming off a big rally day in Atlanta, which featured Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen. Friday she will stand next to Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and Willie Nelson.

According to Variety, the trio will take the stage with Harris in Houston. The Washington Post co-signed the appearance, citing “people familiar with the planning who spoke anonymously to preview a performance that hasn’t been publicly announced.”

Earlier this week, Eminem attended a rally in Detroit with former President Barack Obama and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Queen Bey’s “Freedom” became the campaign theme song when Vice President Harris took over the Democratic ticket in the summer. Shortly after, Kamala Harris released her first official presidential campaign video set to the song.

“In this election, we each face a question,” Harris says in the clip. “What type of country do we want to live in?”

Later, she says, “We choose freedom,” allowing Beyoncé’s voice to ring off.

I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m running for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6qAM32btjj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 25, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris made a memorable entrance during her first official visit to her campaign headquarters before the commercial aired. She walked out to the powerful anthem. A source close to Harris revealed to CNN that her team received approval from Beyoncé’s representatives to use the song throughout her presidential campaign.

Beyoncé, known for her strict clearance guidelines around her music, swiftly granted permission to Harris’ campaign on Monday, just hours before the Vice President made her entrance. While Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not seek a second term, her quick approval for the use of “Freedom” suggests the superstar’s support for Harris.

This significant gesture underscores the cultural and political weight behind Harris’ campaign, highlighting a potential alignment with Beyoncé’s advocacy for social justice and empowerment.

Kamala Harris uses ‘FREEDOM’ by Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar as her very first walk up song on her presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/O8hEIHXnDb — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) July 22, 2024

Additionally was a ringing message of support from Tina Knowles on Instagram.