Cardi B Hospitalized, Will Miss ONE Music Fest Performance

October 24, 2024
Shawn Grant
Cardi B Delivers New Video for "Enough (Miami)"

Fans at ONE Music Fest will have to see Cardi B another time. The rap superstar has announced a medial emergency has caused her to pull out the Atlanta show.


“I am so sad to share the news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” Cardi wrote in a statement. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love [ya’ll].”

Cardi did not reveal what led to the hospitalization.

