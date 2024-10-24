Apparently, John Legend thinks Trump is a racist. What else is new? The “Ordinary People” crooner recently condemned Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s “racist” remarks about immigrants during an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. Legend’s comments were in response to statements Trump made during an ABC presidential debate.

If you recall, during that debate, Trump repeated unfounded claims, alleging that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were consuming domesticated animals, seemingly in an attempt to malign immigrants—an ongoing strategy in his campaign.

Legend, is actually a native of Springfield, strongly criticized Trump’s stance on immigration, calling it a cover for deeper racial biases in his presidential rhetoric. Speaking to Sharpe, Legend said, “When he talks about immigration, he’s talking about Black and brown people coming from the global South, and he says they are f**king up our gene pool.”

Advertisement

The Grammy winner went on to quote Trump, adding, “They are poisoning the blood of America. So what he’s saying is, the ideal version of America is a white America, and anytime brown people infiltrate America, they’re messing up the blood of America.”

But wait, Legend didn’t stop there. He connected Trump’s views to disturbing ideologies from history, explaining that Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants “messing up the gene pool” harkens back to dangerous beliefs about racial purity. “That takes us back to Hitler,” Legend continued. “That takes us back to Eugenics. That takes us back to folks who believe there’s a genetic hierarchy that’s racially determined. And I just can’t imagine—it couldn’t be me—a Black man voting for somebody who believes so deeply that Black men are inferior to him because we’re Black.”

As you may know, throughout his career, Legend has been outspoken on social and political issues, endorsing figures like Barack Obama and Joe Biden in past elections. This time, he has voiced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s leading opponent in the upcoming race.