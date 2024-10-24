Johnny Manziel is aiming to take his new podcast to the same level of his glory days. The show, which premieres on Thursday in partnership with Almost Friday Media is already actively working to line up star studded guests.

Now one guest that stands out as his top choice: hip-hop icon Aubrey “Drake” Graham. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Manziel shared his excitement about the possibility of having Drake on the podcast.

“I’ve been friends with Drake for a long time, so it would be really cool to sit down and have him on and talk about some of our relationships and some of his life a little bit, so I think that would probably be a dream guest,” Manziel revealed.

But don’t expect any questions about the Boogey Man, Kendrick Lamar and that whole beef stuff.

“I would stay away from it altogether, it’s such a small point,” Manziel explained. “It’s something people have made a big deal out of, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s such a small blip on his life and his career and what he’s done. So I probably wouldn’t [mention it].”

However, Manziel admitted he’s kept tabs on the feud this year. “It was kind of a viral thing that went on for a couple of months, so you know, I definitely was following it a little bit,” he said.

Wonder if Drake is going to pull up and pop out on Manziel. Time will tell.