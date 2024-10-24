Lil Wayne is set to launch his own convention, Lil’ WeezyCon, during his annual Lil’ Weezyana Fest this November in partnership with Live Nation. The event, announced by Live Nation Urban on Thursday, October 24, is a collaboration with the Culture Creators Foundation, promising a day filled with creativity, inspiration, and networking opportunities.

Taking place on November 2 at The Fillmore, Lil’ WeezyCon will bring together creators, artists, thought leaders, and young professionals for engaging discussions and meaningful connections. The event will feature a lineup of influential speakers and artists from various industries. Companies like Udio, Afro Unicorn, Live Nation, Amazon Music, and SoundExchange will host panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions. Key topics will include music business trends, creative entrepreneurship, media representation, and social impact.

Designed to uplift the next generation, Lil’ WeezyCon will focus on involving college students, local organizations, and high school seniors from the community. Attendees will have the chance to engage with top industry professionals, gain insights into career opportunities in entertainment and entrepreneurship, and establish valuable connections. Students from Dillard University will be instrumental in producing the event, while volunteers from LSU, Xavier University, and other local schools will contribute, reinforcing the event’s community-centered approach.

Advertisement

Brandon Pankey, Vice President of Live Nation Urban, emphasized the importance of this partnership with Lil Wayne:

“We knew we wanted to do something special with this year’s festival, and collaborating with the Culture Creators Foundation to bring Lil’ WeezyCon to life felt like the perfect way to engage the local community and bring college students into the fold. This partnership allows us to expand beyond music and create an experience that leaves a lasting impact on young professionals and emerging creators.”

Joi Brown, Founder and CEO of the Culture Creators Foundation, echoed this sentiment, saying:

“We’re thrilled to work with Live Nation Urban to create Lil’ WeezyCon, where we can gather some of the brightest minds and most influential voices in the industry to inspire and uplift future generations. This event is a unique opportunity for our community to connect, share knowledge, and build meaningful relationships, all while celebrating the culture that drives us.”

The festivities will begin with a pre-party at The Fillmore New Orleans on Friday, November 1, at 7 PM, featuring special guests. The weekend celebration will conclude with a Thank You Brunch on Sunday, November 3, at 10 AM at the House of Blues New Orleans, hosted by Cita and Reginae, with special guest Rude Jude.