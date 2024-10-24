The official opening of a Harris-Call Center and the unveiling of FREEDOM’S PATHWAY FORWARD, a new Mural, located at 1904 5th Avenue, at the 3400 block of West Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90018; the FREEDOM’S PATHWAY FORWARD mural covers the entire west wall of the Westbrooks Building.

The mural vividly depicts civil rights greats who’ve advanced freedom, justice, and voting rights. Some were historic or elected office firsts, including Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, Caesar Chavez, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The FREEDOM mural was conceived and commissioned by visionary Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks, a longtime civil rights advocate, bestselling author, educator, and former music industry executive. It was painted by Dylan M. Keene. Its purpose is “to engage and re-energize the community to continue to fight for freedom, justice, voting rights, to register and to VOTE!” The mural is one of a kind in the Nation.

Dr. and Mrs. Geri Westbrooks, sponsors of the mural and the Harris Call Center, noted that the mural is already capturing the attention of some 350,000 daily commuters [LA Metro verified], and hundreds stop to admire, photograph, and share this powerful mural.

The Harris-Call Center is now open daily from 11 am to 5 pm through Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and needs volunteers to come by and sign up.

The FREEDOM’S PATHWAY FORWARD mural is now a must-visit site for families, student groups, all Angelenos, and tourists to Los Angeles. In the days, weeks, and months ahead, the mural will be a popular, must-visit site through the 2024 election and in 2025 for the King Holiday, Inauguration, and entire Black History Month!

Mural artist: Dylan Keene

Mural visionary: Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks

Freedom’s Pathway Forward Call Center hosts: Dr. Logan H. and Geri Westbrooks

Mural named by LaRita Shelby