Nike Celebrates Naomi Osaka’s Play Academy Anniversary with New Coaching Guide for Girls in Japan

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Play Academy with Naomi Osaka, Nike is launching a research-backed coaching guide aimed at improving the sports environment for girls in Japan. Developed in partnership with Laureus Sport for Good, this initiative is part of Nike’s ongoing global efforts to create inclusive and supportive coaching resources. The guide is specifically designed for coaches in Japan and focuses on breaking down social and cultural barriers that often prevent girls from fully participating in sports.

To support this launch, Nike hosted a “Coach the Dream” summit in Tokyo from October 16-20, where 50 local sports leaders were trained on best practices for coaching girls. The summit, the largest ever held in Japan, featured expert trainers from the Center for Healing & Justice Through Sport, who introduced trauma-informed coaching practices. These methods aim to create a safe, healing-centered space for girls, helping them access the benefits of play and physical activity.

The coaching guide has garnered early support from prominent Japanese organizations, including the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team and the Japan Basketball Association. By equipping coaches with strategies to foster a more inclusive environment, Nike aims to shift the mindset around the importance of movement in girls’ development and well-being.

“As a leading female baseball team in Japan, we believe in the importance of coaching development and training,” says Toru Kunimatsu, Representative Director and President of the Yomiuri Giants. “We feel the urge to change the environment around girls in sport, starting with baseball. The toolkit will help spread the awareness of gender-biased barriers girls face and provide a safe and secure environment for all girls in sport. Overall, we believe that this will contribute to the future of youth sport in Japan.”

This initiative holds special importance in Japan, which ranks 118th out of 146 countries in gender parity, according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2024. By addressing these challenges, Nike seeks to inspire more girls to participate in sports and remain physically active, contributing to their long-term physical and mental health.

“Japan holds a special place in Nike’s history, with a relationship spanning more than 50 years. In that time, we have seen tremendous progress for women in sport. Still, we know girls continue to face barriers to participation,” says Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP, Chief Impact Officer, NIKE, Inc. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Laureus Sport for Good to spark even greater change and ensure all youth, especially girls, feel welcomed and supported.”

Play Academy with Naomi Osaka, launched in Tokyo five years ago, has expanded to Los Angeles, Haiti, and Osaka, Japan. Naomi Osaka highlights the critical role quality coaches play in the success of her program, which is dedicated to ensuring girls and women have the confidence and support to shape their futures.

“Play Academy aims to change girls’ lives through play and sport, and we can’t do that without great coaches,” Osaka says. “It’s been a joy to work alongside Nike to inspire the next generation to reach their potential through the power of movement.”

Nike’s work to empower young female athletes is ongoing, with additional efforts worldwide to remove barriers to sport for girls, providing tools and resources for coaches to create positive, lasting change.