Sei Less Offers Yankees-Themed Promotion for World Series Fans

In celebration of the New York Yankees advancing to the World Series, renowned NYC restaurant Sei Less is giving fans a reason to cheer even louder. For each home run the Yankees hit during the series, guests at the Sei Less bar will receive a 10% discount on their bar tabs—provided they arrive by the first inning.

For example, if the Yankees hit three home runs during Game 1, guests seated at the bar will receive 30% off their tab at the end of the game. This unique promotion begins Friday when the Yankees face off against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Sei Less, an Asian Fusion restaurant that opened in 2022, has become a popular spot for Yankees stars like Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, and Jazz Chisholm, as well as legends such as CC Sabathia. The restaurant is also frequented by big-name celebrities and athletes, including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Kevin Durant, and Odell Beckham Jr.

With this exciting promotion, Sei Less is giving fans more reason to root for the Bronx Bombers.