Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

In a dramatic season opener on Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns overcame a late deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 in overtime, spoiling the debut of LA’s new home at the Intuit Dome. Last season, the Suns struggled in the fourth quarter, but they closed regulation with a 22-12 run to force the extra period, showing early signs of improvement.

Phoenix’s star trio delivered, with Kevin Durant scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds, Bradley Beal adding 24 points, including four three-pointers, and Devin Booker contributing 15 points and six assists before fouling out. The trio combined for 64 points, marking a historic first overtime game in a new arena since Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena opener in 2005.

James Harden posted an impressive near triple-double on the Clippers’ side with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. His connection with Ivica Zubac was strong, as the center tallied 21 points and nine rebounds, with half of Harden’s assists going to Zubac. Despite their combined 50-point effort, the Clippers fell short in their home debut.

As the new season kicks off, this thrilling overtime contest sets an exciting tone for both teams.