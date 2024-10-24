A three-part documentary series with intimate access to fighters, featuring international superstar Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) as they prepare for Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson heavyweight boxing mega-event, airing live on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The documentary series will take viewers behind-the-scenes of Paul and Tyson’s respective training camps to capture the incredible grit, determination and physical demands needed to prepare for what will be an explosive, can’t miss professional boxing mega-event.

COUNTDOWN will also follow the lead up to one of the most anticipated women’s fights in history, the rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs), as the two train to face off for the undisputed super lightweight championship title in the co-main event. Fans will gain a fresh perspective to the unprecedented match-up through interviews with those closest to the fighters and raw, unfiltered moments with family and friends.

