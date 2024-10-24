Summer Walker Announces Oct. 25 Release Date for “Heart of a Woman” Single

Summer Walker is ready to take fans into the world of Finally Over It. Returning to Instagram, Summer announced her new single, “Heart of a Woman,” set for Oct. 25.

Multi-platinum R&B sensation Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) has officially revealed the title of her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It.

The announcement follows a creative rollout with fans speculating, including a Spotify Canvas teaser and an interactive title generator. The album’s lead single, “Heart of a Woman,” is available for pre-save now.

Advertisement

Walker recently gave fans a glimpse into the emotional depth of her new project with a teaser video posted to Instagram. In the video, Walker is seen in her bedroom, dressed in a night robe, listening to a series of voicemails from a mystery man who pleads with her to talk. “I know you’re finally over it, but damn, let’s talk about it, I love you,” he says, suggesting the unraveling of a complicated relationship. The video climaxes with Walker shattering her drink, a symbolic moment of closure and liberation. Her caption reads, “Finally Over It. Call me before I change my number 404-476-6404 & pre-save ‘Heart of a Woman’ now.”

Finally Over It is poised to follow up on the success of Walker’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With this upcoming release, Walker is expected to continue her reign as one of R&B’s most influential voices, delivering deeply personal stories of love, heartbreak, and healing.

Fans can expect Finally Over It to push the boundaries of the genre, offering more of the raw emotion and authenticity that Walker is known for.