Tyler, the Creator Announces ‘Chromakopia’ World Tour Dates

Tyler, the Creator, is ready to fully immerse fans into the Chromakopia experience. With a new single out and the album on the way, Tyler has announced the Chromakopia World Tour. The tour will begin on Feb. 4, 2025, and will be supported by Lil Yachty and Paris, Texas.

2/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^

2/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

2/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

2/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

2/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

2/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^

2/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^

2/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^

2/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

3/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^

3/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

3/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

3/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

3/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^

3/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

3/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

3/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

3/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

3/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

3/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^

3/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

3/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

3/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

4/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

4/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

4/27 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena *^

4/30 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum *^

5/01 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *^

5/02 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle *^

5/04 – Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena *^

5/06 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum *^

5/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *^

5/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena *^

5/10 – Krakow, Poldand @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^

5/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena *^

5/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *^

5/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^

5/19 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/21 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

5/24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *^

5/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^

5/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^

6/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

6/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

6/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

7/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

7/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

7/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

7/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^

7/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^

7/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

7/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

7/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

7/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

7/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

8/18 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena *^

8/22-23 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

8/26-27 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

8/30 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

9/04 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena *^

with Lil Yachty

^ with Paris Texas

Tyler, the Creator, is giving his latest peek into Chromakopia by releasing the “Noid” single and video. The release comes one week before the album’s release on Monday, Oct. 28.

“Noid” is the first official single from the album. It brings the harsh realities of fame and celebrity to both the single and video, where passersby continue to infiltrate Tyler’s creative space. Joining Tyler, the Creator, in the video is The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who presents a transitioning iPhone to a gun. Additionally, Frank Ocean can be heard in the single’s opening.

You can see the full video above.

Welcome to Tyler, the Creator SZN. The superstar rapper previously dropped off a teaser, scored by the single “ST. CHROMA,” hinting at the future release of the album Chromakopia.

The video delivers the energy of a music video. A marching soldier treks through plains with an army of suited men behind him as Tyler’s whispering bars carry the energy. You can see the men march into a Chromakopia shipping container, which eventually explodes below.