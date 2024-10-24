Finally, the first trailer has dropped for One of Them Days, an upcoming buddy comedy film is here. Produced by Issa Rae and starring Keke Palmer and SZA, this marks a highly anticipated project for both stars, with get this, SZA making her major acting debut in the film.

Behind the camera One of Them Days is produced under Rae’s HOORAE banner, alongside ColorCreative and MACRO Film Studios, the movie is being brought to life by Sony’s TriStar division. Lawrence Lamont serves as director, and the screenplay is penned by Syreeta Singleton, the showrunner behind Rae’s Max comedy Rap Sh!t. Keke Palmer is also onboard as an executive producer through her Big Boss production company.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover that Alyssa’s boyfriend has squandered their rent money, the duo embarks on a wild, comedic race against the clock to avoid eviction and preserve their friendship.”

Outside of SZA and Palmer, the cast includes Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and Katt Williams, with additional appearances by Gabrielle Dennis, Amin Joseph, DomiNique Perry, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Patrick Cage.

In addition to Issa Rae, Deniese Davis, Sara Rastogi, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks are producing the film. Keke Palmer, Sharon Palmer, Jeff Valeri, and Charles D. King are attached as executive producers. One of Them Days brings together a blend of comedic talent in what promises to be an energetic and hilarious film.

Check out the trailer here: