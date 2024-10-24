T.I., the self-proclaimed “King of the South” for well over a decade, says that he first asked the OGs, including Scarface, Outkast, and Bun B, to give him permission to run with the title.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, Tip reflected o nthe reactions he received from the aforementioned emcees, saying that if they rejected his new moniker, he would’ve never used it.

“The first time I called myself the ‘King of the South,’ I went and asked everybody that I had access to for their blessings,” he said. “I asked Big Boi from OutKast, I asked [André] 3000, Cee-Lo, Khujo, T-Mo and [Big] Gipp [of Goodie Mobb], 8 Ball, MJG, Bun B and Scarface. So I asked all of them how they felt about it, what they thought about it and all of them for the most part gave me their blessings.”

“I remember Scarface said, ‘Hell yeah go ahead. I don’t wanna be king! You could have that shit.’ Then I asked 3000 and he hit me with, ‘What does it really mean to be king?’ And Big Boi said, ‘Aight now, be careful what you ask for because you known as the king, they gon’ put the target on your back. Ain’t nobody going to be trying to help you out with nothing. So just be careful what you ask for.’

T.I. is ready to put an end to his regal nickname with his 12th and final album, Kill The King.