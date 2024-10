Ye is ready to bring fans into the world of Bully. Hitting Instagram, Ye dropped off the cover art for the album, crediting Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama for the work.

Previously, the artist formerly known as Kanye West introduced fans to the sound of his forthcoming album, Bully. On Instagram, he teases “Beauty and the Beast” from Tokyo while stating that the Bully album is on the way. You can hear the tease below.