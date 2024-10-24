Yeat Unveils “GO2WORK” Music Video Featuring Summrs

Rising rap star Yeat has released the official music video for “GO2WORK,” featuring Summrs, a standout track from his fifth studio album LYFESTYLE. The video, directed by Jack Rottier and Alex Edep, brings the two collaborators back together, switching between scenes of the duo rapping seamlessly and working at a 7-Eleven-style convenience store.

The release of the video was teased with clever marketing across Los Angeles, where bench ads featuring the phone number 1-800-GO2-WORK appeared, offering help for those “still broke?” or “in need of a job?” This playful promotion built anticipation for the visual, highlighting the track’s quirky energy.

LYFESTYLE, which dropped just last week, has already seen massive success. It debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Top Album Debut chart globally and in the U.S., with two tracks landing on the Top Songs Debut USA chart. The album is currently charting in over 100 countries on Apple Music, further cementing Yeat’s status as a significant force in modern rap.

Advertisement

The video’s release comes just after a high-profile performance, where Yeat joined Don Toliver on stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform their new track for a sold-out crowd.

This year continues to be a breakout moment for Yeat, following the release of 2093 in February, which became his fourth album to land in the Top 10 within just two years. His previous albums include Lyfë (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alivë (No. 6 in 2022), AftërLyfe (No. 4 in 2023), and 2093 (No. 2 in 2024). LYFESTYLE adds to his growing legacy, showcasing his unique style and cementing his place in the rap game.