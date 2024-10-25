A$AP Rocky’s legal troubles continue to unfold, with the Harlem rapper’s criminal trial, initially scheduled for this month, now postponed until January. This week, a Los Angeles judge agreed to delay the trial, which involves Rocky’s alleged assault on former friend and A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, after his legal team cited a prior commitment for a concert in Bangkok, Thailand. This marks the third postponement of the trial, which is expected to run for seven to ten days once it begins.

In a moment that caught courtroom attendees’ attention, LA Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold addressed Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, asking if Rocky’s partner, Rihanna, would be present to support him. Referring to the superstar as “the mother of (Rocky’s) two children,” the judge extended a warm invitation, saying, “If she wants to come, she can come.” Tacopina responded that while he didn’t know if Rihanna would attend, it was possible she might be there for the start, although unlikely to stay for the entirety of the trial.

The trial’s delay adds another chapter to Rocky’s ongoing legal battle, which has attracted widespread media attention due to his and Rihanna’s high-profile status. Rocky, who faces charges for allegedly firing a gun at Relli during an argument, continues to perform internationally and is committed to balancing his legal obligations with his career. With Rihanna’s potential presence in the courtroom, public interest in the trial is bound to intensify further.

Advertisement

Thoughts?