adidas and UnheardOf Launch Collaborative “Building Bridges” Sneaker Honoring Cincinnati

adidas has partnered with Cincinnati-based sneaker boutique UnheardOf to release a limited-edition Rivalry Low sneaker celebrating the city’s rich history. The “Building Bridges” Rivalry Low, inspired by the iconic Roebling Suspension Bridge, pays homage to Cincinnati’s cultural legacy while encouraging individuals to pave their own path to a brighter future.

For UnheardOf founder Phil Lipschutz, the Roebling Suspension Bridge represents resilience and overcoming adversity. This inspiration is reflected in every detail of the sneaker. The shoe’s upper is designed to mimic the bridge’s stone architecture, while the signature suede Three Stripes come in “Roebling Blue,” mirroring the striking towers of the bridge. The foam green sole reflects the Ohio River’s vibrant summer hue, and a Captain Piggy heel decal symbolizes individuality.

In line with their commitment to community, UnheardOf and adidas will donate a portion of the sneaker’s proceeds to the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky. To celebrate the launch, they are also hosting a special boat ride on the Ohio River for the children residing at the home, marking a personal connection for Lipschutz, who spent part of his childhood there.

The adidas x UnheardOf “Building Bridges” Rivalry Low is available now for $165 at unheardofbrand.com.