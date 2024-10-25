Barclays Center Unveils Two New Premium Membership Clubs Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season

In an exciting development for basketball and concert fans, BSE Global today announced the debut of two new open-concept premium membership clubs at Barclays Center—The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key. This launch marks the first phase of a more than $100 million, five-year initiative to enhance the fan experience at Brooklyn’s iconic arena.

The new clubs expand upon Barclays Center’s luxury offerings, including the acclaimed Crown Club, designed in partnership with Ken Fulk and Major Food Group. Adding these premium spaces increases club capacity and initiates the largest renovation project in the arena’s history.

Barclays Center, located in one of the country’s most diverse areas, has become a leading destination for sports and entertainment. Following a record-breaking 2024, BSE Global invests in guest experience, affirming its fan-first philosophy to keep the venue accessible to all.

“Our guests are crucial to the success of Barclays Center, and we are dedicated to delivering a world-class experience for them,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty. “By being proactive in our thinking and staying ahead of the curve, we will provide the sports and entertainment experience we know our guests are looking for. We are excited to begin this journey by opening The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key, and look forward to creating timeless, non-traditional experiences that build generational fandom and bring new audiences together in unique ways.”

The Toki Row, designed with Brooklyn’s architectural style in mind, evokes the ambiance of a grand residence and accommodates 192 guests. This high-end club features herringbone floors, velvet furnishings, and wall paneling, along with four exclusive pieces of artwork by Brooklyn artist Adam Pendelton. Members will enjoy a full-service bar specializing in Suntory Toki whisky, luxurious theater-style seating, and a dessert station offering gelato and sweets.

“We are honored to partner with Barclays Center on this culturally significant and historic renovation,” said John Alvarado, US Chief Brands Officer, Suntory Global Spirits. “Toki celebrates the juxtaposition of an urban landscape where respect for tradition and the desire for reinvention spark powerful creative energy. Toki Row pays homage to Brooklyn’s rich architectural heritage while offering an extraordinary and engaging environment within Barclays Center. More than just a whisky experience, Toki Row is an inviting space for meaningful connections and enjoyment.”

JetBlue at The Key promises a lively atmosphere with communal tables repurposed from previous Brooklyn Nets City Edition courts, a full-service private bar serving beer on tap, and a 44-foot media wall capable of displaying multiple views or full video content. This club includes suite reserved seating for 252 guests, making it an ideal spot for fans of all ages.

“JetBlue is proud to continue our partnership with Barclays Center through the new JetBlue at The Key membership club,” said Christopher Buckner, Vice President of Loyalty and Partnerships, JetBlue. “This new space will give us additional opportunities to offer cardmembers the value, benefits and enhanced experiences that we have built into our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards.”

Membership in both clubs grants access to all Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games, as well as concerts at Barclays Center. The clubs will offer an all-inclusive dining experience featuring elevated food stations. The Toki Row will serve upscale dishes like ceviche and a carving station, while JetBlue at The Key will feature gourmet takes on fan favorites like sliders and a mac and cheese bar.

The renovations for these clubs were designed by Populous, with construction managed by Shawmut Design & Construction, which has previously worked on various projects at Barclays Center. With these enhancements, Barclays Center is poised to further elevate its status as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.

“The premium spaces unveiled today offer an elevated, luxurious experience for those attending any event at Barclays Center, whether that be a concert, a Nets or Liberty game,” said Adam Stover, senior principal, Populous. “Both The Row and The Key draw inspiration from Brooklyn, providing a sense of familiarity and community while offering members privacy and exclusivity within lush environments.”