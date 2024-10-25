Following his sold-out headlining tour across Europe, GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum

artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Skip Marley returns with his latest smash single

“Close,” released today with an official music video directed by Gabriella Kingsley which

made its broadcast premiere on BET Soul and the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Produced by Rykeyz (Jessie Reyez, Demi Lovato, Wiz Khalifa), the powerhouse vocalist

sounds as natural as ever while putting his own spin on the original hook from Maxi Priest’s

dancefloor classic “Close To You,” illuminating his versatility and ability to transcend genres

and generations with his songwriting and musicianship. The instantly recognizable chorus melts

into a slow-burning reggae groove fueled by a head-nodding beat and smoldering verses.

“It’s modern, but it pays homage to Maxi Priest. I loved the idea of bringing this great song to the

new generation.” The young Marley shares. “On one hand, I’m reminiscing about a girl. For me,

there’s a bigger meaning too. The song hints that I’m back and about to begin another chapter.”

