DaBaby Unveils High-Energy Music Video for “REESHA ROULETTE”

Multi-platinum, 8x Grammy-nominated superstar DaBaby has officially released the highly anticipated music video for his hit single, “REESHA ROULETTE.” Teased in a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram earlier this week, the track is featured on DaBaby’s latest project, HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE, which dropped on September 29th.

The video, creatively directed by DaBaby himself with executive direction from Logan Meis, showcases the rapper’s imaginative flair as he redefines the concept of a “girls’ night.” Set against the backdrop of a luxurious Los Angeles mansion, DaBaby elevates this familiar theme into a vibrant and energetic spectacle.

Kicking off with the bold declaration, “Girls Night Activated,” the music video unfolds into a lively celebration of friendship, joy, and empowerment. Viewers are treated to scenes filled with laughter, spontaneous dance sessions, and a carefree spirit that emphasizes the importance of living in the moment.

“REESHA ROULETTE” not only highlights DaBaby’s musical talent but also his ability to create visually stunning narratives that resonate with fans. With this release, DaBaby continues to push creative boundaries and set the stage for an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of youthful exuberance and camaraderie.