DaBaby Wants to Reunite with Megan Thee Stallion for New Music: ‘Come Home’

At one point, the combination of DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion could not miss. Blowing up in Hip-Hop around the same time, the two were a go-to formula for bangers, but that went left after DaBaby aligned himself with Tory Lanez after he shot Hot Girl Meg.

Appearing on Drink Champs, DaBaby feels like no one fit next to her on wax like him and he wants her to “come home.”

“I got love for Meg,” DaBaby said. “Me and Meg made some dope shit together and it’s good to see her rise above the obstacles.”

He also stated he wants to work on a song with Thee Stallion and GloRilla, but the priority is back to collaborating with the Houston Hottie. “I feel like ain’t none of these n-ggas — and no disrespect to who y’all making music with — can really embody that. You gotta come get that shit from Baby.”

He also stated, “Come home, baby. You ain’t gotta be making all that lame shit with these other n-ggas when you can come get it in.”

You can hear it below.