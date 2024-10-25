Dave East and araabMUZIK Unveil Collaborative Album ‘Living Proof,’ Drop First Single “Buss Down”

Rapper Dave East and super-producer araabMUZIK have teamed up for Living Proof, a fully collaborative album set for release on November 15, 2024. Known for producing several of East’s tracks under Def Jam, araabMUZIK now joins him for an entire project in response to fan demand.

Living Proof promises a powerhouse lineup, with guest features from hip-hop heavyweights like Fabolous, Swizz Beatz, Benny The Butcher, Milllyz, Ransom, Giggs, OT The Real, Quany GZ, Stacy Barthe, and Cruch Calhoun. The duo also released the album’s lead single, “Buss Down,” featuring Fabolous, now available on streaming platforms.

Set to drop via Def Jam, Living Proof highlights East and araabMUZIK’s shared vision and chemistry, creating anticipation among hip-hop fans. With the combined talent of East’s hard-hitting lyrics and araabMUZIK’s signature production, the project is poised to deliver one of the year’s standout releases.

