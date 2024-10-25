Detroit Strip Club Offers Big Meech $10K for ‘Straight Outta Custody’ Party

Detroit’s premier gentlemen’s club, Dream Girls, has invited hip-hop mogul Big Meech to celebrate his recent release from prison with a “Straight Outta Custody” party.

The club is offering the former music label executive $10,000 for the event, which promises to feature dozens of entertainers and magnum bottles of champagne. The offer, submitted on October 23rd, gives Big Meech two weeks to respond.

“Big Meech is a Detroit native and a pioneer in the hip-hop industry so it’s only right that he celebrates his liberation after incarceration at the hottest nightspot in the D,” said Bo Wilhelm, General Manager at Dream Girls Detroit. “If he accepts our offer, we will pull out all the stops including a VIP section adorned with our hottest topless entertainers and a custom Ace of Spades bottle parade.”

Big Meech is out of federal prison and serving the rest of his sentence at a halfway house. He is now a resident of the Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. In a new picture, Meech poses next to an unidentified man dressed in all Black.

A new picture of Big Meech has surfaced. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3vYSR1D8R9 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 20, 2024

According to TMZ, Big Meech has been removed from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood and moved to BOP’s Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. He will complete his 30-year sentence in a halfway house.

Earlier this year, Meech’s sentence was reduced by nearly three years. He was initially sentenced in 2008.

Meech’s attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, claims Meech used his 20 years in prison to focus on personal growth and begin a new chapter in his life.