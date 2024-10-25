Bad Boy Entertainment CEO, Sean “Diddy” Combs has seen a surge in his music’s streaming numbers on Spotify despite facing serious allegations. After being arrested in New York City last month on human trafficking charges, Diddy’s Spotify listenership has skyrocketed, reaching a high not seen in recent years.

According to The Wrap and data from music analytics company Chartmetric, Diddy’s monthly Spotify listeners grew by 36% between September 16 and October 16. In total, he amassed 13.2 million monthly listeners during this period—approximately 3.5 million more than his average in previous months, where his numbers remained relatively stable. This increase shows that, even amid the ongoing investigation and disturbing allegations, listeners have flocked to Diddy’s catalog, pushing his music to trend across streaming platforms.

Among Diddy’s top-streamed songs in this period is his recent hit “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, from his 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. The track’s lyrics about leaving behind troubled times seem to have resonated with audiences. Other popular songs on his platform include his iconic tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., “I’ll Be Missing You,” as well as “Another One of Me,” also from his latest album.

The surge in streams highlights the complex relationship between artists’ personal controversies and public interest in their work. Whether this uptick will sustain as his legal proceedings unfold is yet to be seen, but for now, Diddy’s music appears to be garnering renewed attention.