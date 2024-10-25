So Drake is pushing 40 but not quite. On the Toronto rapper’s 38th birthday, he had what you can call a defiant message for anyone doubting his staying power after what many saw as a loss in his long-standing rivalry, beef or whatever it is at this point with Kendrick Lamar.

Posting to the Gram no pun intended, on October 24, Drake who’s real name is Aubrey Graham, shared a photo of himself and his mother, Sandra Graham, each holding stacks of cash in celebration. In the caption, he wrote pointedly, “They pictured me dead but that was just imagination. one more year pon dem,” making it clear he’s far from done with those who counted him out.

The Started From the Bottom rapper has seemingly faced challenges recently, particularly amid his “20 vs. 1” conflict involving Kendrick, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and others. But one artist who’s remained in Drake’s corner is Sexyy Red. She posted a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media, calling Drake “one of the nicest most humblest person I kno [heart hands emojis] LOVE U BD ENJOY YO MONTH [red tear drop emoji] [confetti emoji].” Her post included several photos capturing moments from their growing friendship, including an image of him holding her pregnant belly and another of him kissing her cheek.

Advertisement

As you can imagine, Drake celebrated in style, hosting his 38th birthday in Houston, Texas, on October 23. Footage from the night shows him enjoying drinks with his parents, Dennis and Sandra Graham, and being surprised with a giant sparkling “1986” cake, honoring his birth year. Later, a video surfaced of Drake at a Houston strip club, where he reportedly spent over $50,000.

In true Drake being Drake fashion, he marked his birthday by giving back, offering free food at Dave’s Hot Chicken—a restaurant he co-owns. The offer was available at all locations and marked the third consecutive year Drake has teamed up with the chain to give out free chicken on his birthday.

“We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. He added, “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”