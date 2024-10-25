Harris-Walz 2024 Campaign Brings Voter Activation to Atlanta’s ONE Music Fest

This weekend, the Harris for President Campaign partners with BET and the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) to launch a dynamic voter engagement effort at Atlanta’s ONE Music Fest. With the general election fast approaching, this activation aims to connect with attendees, offering resources to empower them to make a voting plan while experiencing top-tier performances. The event marks another bold initiative in the Harris campaign’s outreach to Black voters through popular cultural events.

The campaign’s presence at ONE Music Fest includes a branded activation space, a mainstage address by a campaign surrogate, and a range of voter engagement resources. The activation area will feature a photo booth where attendees can capture moments while scanning QR codes directly linking to voter planning tools. In addition, digital push notifications will prompt festival-goers to visit the booth and collect information on voting.

“Vice President Harris has been very clear, we are not taking a single voter for granted,” said DNC National Political Director Brencia Berry. “Which is why we have been consistent and creative in the ways in which we are strategically engaging with Black voters to underscore the stakes of this election for our community. One Music Fest is the perfect setting to make clear that none of us can afford to sit this election out.

“Vice President Harris has not only delivered on the issues we care about most, like job creation and closing the racial wealth gap — but she is also charting a new way forward that includes protecting our healthcare and hard fought for rights. Donald Trump on the other hand couldn’t care less about our community or our culture. “

This engagement builds on the campaign’s presence at other high-profile events, from Essence Fest to the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Such initiatives aim to spark meaningful connections with Black voters nationwide. By combining voter resources with culturally resonant settings, the Harris campaign is making its message clear: voting this election cycle is essential.

As part of its outreach, the campaign has also enlisted influential voices like Quavo, Kerry Washington, and John Legend to support voter awareness. At ONE Music Fest, the campaign will continue to build momentum through artist collaborations, a media tent setup, and ads broadcast across festival stages.