Hunxho Drops Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album ‘Thank God’

East Atlanta rapper Hunxho has officially released his new full-length sophomore album, Thank God, via 300 Entertainment, captivating fans with his latest offering. Following a meteoric rise in hip-hop, Hunxho distinguishes himself with his magnetic melodies and lyrical authenticity. This album marks a significant evolution in his artistry, presenting his most vulnerable and vital work to date.

Thank God spans 22 tracks, chronicling Hunxho’s remarkable journey through the highs and lows of fame. With gratitude as a central theme, he reflects on the myriad blessings in his life, balancing grappling with success and expressing appreciation for his experiences. The sincerity in his music resonates throughout the album, inviting listeners to connect with his story.

One of the standout tracks, “Worth It,” showcases Hunxho’s impressive vocal range, with a thumping beat that complements Fridayy’s catchy hook. The album features an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Ty Dolla $ign on “In The Morning,” Polo G on “Made Man,” Wallo on “Rookie Of The Year,” Lil Durk on “Hot Boy,” Don Toliver on “Confused,” Mariah The Scientist and Rylo Rodriguez on “New R.R.,” and Keyshia Cole on “Don’t Let Me Down.”

With Thank God, Hunxho continues to solidify his place in the industry, proving that his artistry is as deep as it is engaging. The album is now available on all streaming platforms.