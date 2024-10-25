Klay Thompson Shines in Mavericks Debut, Sets 3-Point Record in Win Over Spurs

In his highly anticipated debut for the Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson showcased his shooting prowess. Thompson set a franchise record for most 3-pointers in a Mavericks debut by hitting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Thompson’s 22-point performance helped Dallas secure a 120-109 season-opening victory over the San Antonio Spurs, marking a strong start for the newly formed trio of Thompson, Luka Dončić, and Kyrie Irving.

Dallas, coming off a Western Conference Finals run, hopes Thompson’s sharpshooting can be the missing piece for an NBA title push. Thompson recorded seven rebounds and three steals, combining with Dončić (28 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) and Irving (15 points, 2 assists, 2 steals) for a total of 65 points. “Wow. Just incredible … I’m not satisfied, but I’m happy for what we did tonight,” Thompson remarked post-game.

Thompson wasted no time making his mark, hitting his first bucket and 3-pointer early, and helped spark a decisive 21-7 run in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. Meanwhile, Chris Paul, also making his debut with a new team, led the Spurs with eight assists and three points.

For San Antonio, rookie Victor Wembanyama contributed 17 points, nine rebounds, and a block, while Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie topped the Spurs’ scoring with 18 points apiece. Highlights of the game included a dazzling no-look assist from Dončić followed by Thompson’s confident 3-pointer, reflecting the potential chemistry of this Dallas lineup as they set their sights on an NBA title.