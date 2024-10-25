Can’t make this up. Lil Xan, remember him? He’s been ordered to pay over $27,000 after brandishing a firearm during an argument. Our good friends at TMZ reported that the sober rapper, now 28, owes Anthony Sanchez $27,823.89 in damages and other fees related to the incident, which began with a debate about Tupac Shakur.

They were arguing over Tupac and Xan pulled out the hammer. That really happened.

Anyways, the altercation took place in 2019, wow, like five years ago, at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven, where Sanchez confronted Lil Xan about his previous remarks, calling Tupac “boring” in a 2018 interview.

So buddy approached Xan, and it went way left, huh?

Sanchez reportedly taunted Xan during the exchange, calling him a “bitch,” which escalated into the rapper pulling out a gun and pointing it at him.

Now when you call someone the B-word nowadays, at the bare minimum you can expect to run the fade.

But apparently the guy who antagonized Xan ran to the lawyers after the situation.

The confrontation led Sanchez to file a lawsuit in 2020, claiming he feared for his life. Since Xan did not respond to the complaint, a court decision ultimately led to the $27,000 fine.

Not a whole lot of money for now potentially being labeled another not so nice word that might rhyme with a romantic comedy starring Will Smith.

Taking you back, Lil Xan’s “boring” comment originated during a 2018 interview with RevoltTV when he rated Tupac’s music a “2” out of 10. The response sparked widespread backlash, with many criticizing Xan’s dismissal of Shakur’s impact on Hip-Hop.

2018. People need to learn how to let things go or they can let the courts decide. Oh hum.