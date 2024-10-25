R&B star Mario has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Glad You Came, set to arrive on December 13 via New Citizen/Epic Records. This marks his first solo LP in over six years. Mario shared the news with a new trailer that unveils the album’s official artwork, and fans can now pre-order the album.

The announcement follows the release of the album’s lead single, “Space,” in September. The track blends traditional R&B with nostalgic vibes, all while keeping Mario’s sound fresh and contemporary.

Glad You Came will be accompanied by a major tour in early 2025. Mario is set to hit the road alongside fellow R&B icons Ne-Yo and Mary J. Blige for “The For My Fans Tour,” beginning in January.

Advertisement

Speaking on the album, Mario said, “‘Glad You Came is an offering, not only to my loyal and patient fans but to myself and the young 15-year-old Mario who always vowed to stay true to what felt authentic.”