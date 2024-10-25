Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Bigger in Texas” Video

Arriving with her deluxe album, MEGAN: ACT II, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the “Bigger in Texas” video. The single brings the southern sound reminiscent of classic UGK anthems, paired with a stunning Stallion at the jewelry store, and kicks it with Houston legends Paul Wall and Slim Thug.

Today, Grammy-winning artist and Houston powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion has released MEGAN: ACT II, a deluxe edition of her chart-topping album MEGAN, featuring high-profile collaborations with TWICE, Flo Milli, Spiritbox, and RM of BTS. The expanded 13-track album showcases Megan’s versatility, including her first rock collaboration with Spiritbox on “TYG,” building on their 2023 remix of “Cobra.”

Megan unveiled the deluxe album’s concept during a recent Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance, sharing, “I feel like I have to keep the Hotties fed and keep them stimulated. This is the year of Megan Thee Stallion.” Notably, MEGAN: ACT II features a dynamic remix of “MAMUSHI” with K-pop sensation TWICE, adding to the track’s viral momentum from its summer release with Japanese artist Yuki Chiba.

The New York Liberty WNBA champions recently joined Megan backstage at The Tonight Show to celebrate their title and the viral “MAMUSHI” dance craze. They presented her with a team jersey and trophy to honor her influence.

Additionally, MEGAN: ACT II includes “Neva Play,” her much-anticipated collaboration with RM of BTS. Following June’s release of MEGAN, this deluxe version rounds out an extraordinary year for the rapper, who was also honored with the genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy for her work with the Pete and Thomas Foundation. Fans can see Megan’s journey in her new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, premiering on Prime Video on Oct. 31.