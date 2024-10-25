Melanie Fiona Returns with New Singles “Say Yes” and “I Choose You” Ahead of 2025 EP

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Melanie Fiona has made a powerful comeback, releasing two new singles, “Say Yes” and “I Choose You.” Alongside the singles, Fiona also dropped the music video for “Say Yes,” offering fans a first glimpse into her upcoming EP, expected in 2025. Known for her soulful, heartfelt delivery, Fiona once again delivers raw emotion and authenticity.

“Say Yes” is a sensual, vulnerable track that dives into the courage needed to embrace love fully. With 100% live production, the single features contributions from celebrated musicians such as Thundercat, SiR, Charlie Bereal, Chris Dave, and Andre Harris. This collaboration brings depth and richness to the track, which balances warmth and strength as Fiona opens up about commitment and empowerment through love.

On the other hand, “I Choose You” shifts the mood with a lively, lovers rock-inspired sound, celebrating the joy of embracing love wholeheartedly. Its upbeat rhythm and Fiona’s powerful vocals capture the thrill and empowerment of choosing love with confidence. The track showcases her versatility, blending classic R&B with contemporary influences.

“These songs come from a very personal place,” Fiona shared. “They are about love, choice, and empowerment—allowing yourself to say yes to the love and life that’s waiting for you on the other side of fear.”

With “Say Yes” and “I Choose You,” Melanie Fiona offers a taste of what’s to come, setting the stage for an anticipated EP that promises to further explore themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery.