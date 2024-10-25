Michael Kiwanuka Unveils Final Single “Rebel Soul” from Upcoming Album ‘Small Changes’

Michael Kiwanuka has just shared “Rebel Soul,” the fourth and final single from his highly anticipated new album Small Changes, which will be released on November 22 via Geffen Records. The track showcases Kiwanuka’s signature soulful sound, with a slow-building arrangement highlighting his ethereal vocals.

Produced by Brian Burton (Danger Mouse), Small Changes aims to transcend traditional musical boundaries. Kiwanuka explained that their goal was to create something timeless, drawing inspiration from icons like Bill Withers and Sadé.

Following his co-headline US tour with Brittany Howard, Michael has announced a special, intimate UK tour next month to support local record stores. The stripped-back performances will give fans an exclusive preview of the new album ahead of next year’s electric tour. The six-date run includes stops in Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, Kingston Upon Thames, and Southampton. Tickets go on sale October 25.

