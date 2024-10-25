New DMX Album, ‘Let Us Pray: Chapter X,’ Set for December Release

Def Jam/UMe has announced the Dec. 13, 2024, release of Let Us Pray: Chapter X, a posthumous DMX album that reveals the spiritual side of the legendary rapper Earl Simmons. The album will be available on all digital platforms and in physical formats, including CD, standard LP, and a limited-edition color vinyl available online.

Let Us Pray: Chapter X pairs DMX’s iconic prayers with new music by Grammy-winning producer Warryn Campbell, renowned for his hip-hop, R&B, and gospel work. Campbell composed original scores to accompany DMX’s spoken-word prayers, providing an intense and soul-stirring backdrop to DMX’s raw, spiritual reflections. The project features collaborations with an impressive roster of artists, including Snoop Dogg, Mary Mary, Killer Mike, MC Lyte, LeCrae, and the RoyzNoyz Orchestra.

“Working on ‘Let Us Pray: Chapter X’ has been one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a creative,” Campbell said. “When you hear the voice of DMX, it inspires instant creativity and what better way to showcase who X really was than through prayer. I believe I can speak for MC Lyte, Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, LeCrae, Mary Mary, Lena Byrd Miles, and Terrace Martin when I say it was an honor and privilege to be part of this amazing work.”

The album’s lead single is “Favor,” featuring Killer Mike, Mary Mary, and the RoyzNoyz Orchestra. The track highlights Mary Mary’s soulful harmonies and Killer Mike’s reflective verses woven between DMX’s powerful prayer, setting a compelling tone for the album.

You can see the tracklist for Let Us Pray: Chapter X below.

TRACKLISTING

1. Favor [feat. Killer Mike, Mary Mary, & RoyzNoyz Orchestra]

2. Bear With Me [feat. LeCrae]

3. One Life To Do It [feat. MC Lyte & RoyzNoyz Orchestra]

4. Until I’m Gone [feat. Snoop Dogg, Terrace Martin, & Lena Byrd Miles]

5. Favor (Instrumental)

6. Bear With Me (Instrumental)

7. One Life To Do It (Instrumental)

8. Until I’m Gone (Instrumental)