Here we go. The 2024 World Series kicks off Friday night with the New York Yankees facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1. The game starts at 8:08 PM ET at Dodger Stadium, with FOX carrying the live broadcast, and it will also be available to MLB.TV subscribers, as confirmed by Major League Baseball.

This highly anticipated series between baseball’s best teams brings two of the most storied franchises in baseball head-to-head. The Yankees lead all teams with 27 World Series titles, while the Dodgers have claimed 7 championships, the most recent being in 2020. The Yankees haven’t won the title since 2009, making this an eagerly anticipated rematch between two powerhouse teams.

Get this, this matchup is the first time in 43 years that the Yankees and Dodgers will clash for the championship, though they have an extensive history, meeting in the World Series 11 times—more than any other matchup in MLB history. Their rivalry dates back to 1941, when the Dodgers, then based in Brooklyn, lost to the Yankees. Since relocating to Los Angeles in 1958, the Dodgers and Yankees’ last encounter in the World Series was in 1981, with the Dodgers winning.

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 World Series, provided by MLB:

Friday, Oct. 25 — Game 1: Yankees @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 26 — Game 2: Yankees @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET Monday, Oct. 28 — Game 3: Dodgers @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Game 4: Dodgers @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET * Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Game 5 Dodgers @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET * Friday, Nov. 1 — Game 6 Yankees @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET * Saturday, Nov. 2 — Game 7 Yankees @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET

(*if needed)