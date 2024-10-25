Pharrell Williams Debuts Music Video for “Piece By Piece” from New Animated Biopic Soundtrack

GRAMMY Award-winning and Academy Award®-nominated musician Pharrell Williams has unveiled the official music video for his new original song, “Piece By Piece.” Directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville, the video blends footage from the animated biopic Piece By Piece and new LEGO® animation.

The music video follows the release of the full soundtrack for the major motion picture Piece By Piece, which includes five original songs by Williams. Among these tracks are “Piece By Piece,” featuring the Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers, and other songs like “It’s Happening,” “VIRGINIA Boy (Remix)” featuring Tyler, the Creator, “L’EGO Odyssey,” and “For Real.”

In addition to new tracks, the soundtrack features 16 of Pharrell’s greatest hits from his storied career, including collaborations with artists like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, and Gwen Stefani.

Advertisement

Pharrell, who is also the Louis Vuitton menswear Creative Director, continues to expand his artistic influence with this latest venture into film music, blending his distinct musical style with animation in Piece By Piece.