Some talk about it, others are about it! In collaboration with The Source and HERSource (media), Burger King has launched the “Rule Models” content series, a new initiative highlighting inspiring individuals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). By now, most have heard the phase” “You Rule” !!! The series plays on the phrase “Rule Models” instead of “Role Models,” emphasizing that these featured figures aren’t just traditional leaders but trailblazers making and rewriting the rules in their respective fields. Through this campaign, Burger King reaffirms its commitment to promoting diversity and supporting HBCUs, spotlighting those making meaningful contributions to their communities and industries.

The Rule Models series celebrates outstanding HBCU alumni and students breaking barriers and leading by example. These individuals reflect the values of leadership, innovation, and resilience—qualities that HBCUs cultivate. In a society where representation is crucial, these stories of success inspire future generations. By sharing these stories, Burger King, along with The Source and HERSource,” aligns its brand with leadership and community impact, reinforcing its dedication to uplifting voices that often go unheard while motivating others to aspire to greatness.

Hip-hop has long influenced global culture, but it has evolved into a space that fosters entrepreneurship, activism, and social change in recent years. As the genre continues to shape young people’s lives, the need for positive role models is more evident than ever. Rule Models captures this moment by highlighting figures who embody the spirit of hip-hop’s success and leadership, particularly those with ties to HBCUs. These individuals excel in their careers and shape the future for the next generation of leaders.

Heather Lowery, CEO of Femme It Forward and partner at Live Nation, is one of the featured Rule Models. As a graduate of Spelman College, Lowery’s experience at the esteemed HBCU allowed her to explore her identity, build confidence, and embrace boldness. Her journey has made her a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, where she continues to break barriers and empower women. Lowery’s commitment to creating space for others, especially within the Black community, makes her a true leader who inspires future generations of HBCU students.

Heather Lowery crowns August Howellbey

August Howellbey, a nursing student at Howard University, is another inspiring individual highlighted in the series. A recipient of the Burger King Foundation scholarship, Howellbey represents the next generation of healthcare professionals. His dedication to his studies and passion for helping others exemplify the spirit of giving back to the community. Howellbey’s story shows how financial support and mentorship can uplift students from HBCUs who are determined to make a difference in the world, especially in healthcare.

“It is truly special when well known brands close to the community show up and support its loyal consumers. Burger King is a trusted brand and it was a pleasure having them work with The Source and HERSource to celebrate the trailblazing work of Heather Lowery while mentoring Howard University’s August Howellbeyn — they RULE!” says owner and publisher, L. Londell McMillan.

Burger King’s sponsorship of the Rule Models series reflects its larger mission to support diversity and inclusion through scholarships, partnerships with HBCUs, and educational initiatives. The company is committed to amplifying the stories of exceptional individuals from HBCUs, ensuring their contributions are recognized and celebrated nationally.

The Rule Models series inspires and reminds readers of the importance of representation and leadership within the Black community. By showcasing the accomplishments of HBCU alumni and students, Burger King and The Source provide a platform for these individuals to share their journeys. Readers are encouraged to follow the series, share the content, and support HBCUs as these institutions cultivate tomorrow’s leaders.