Like many in the industry, Rihanna recently expressed her admiration for Kendrick Lamar, showing support for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance. While at the launch of her Fenty x Puma Avanti shoe line, Rihanna was asked about her thoughts on Kendrick headlining the iconic halftime stage. Full disclosure, opinions are like – wait let’s not go there.

“What do you think of Kendrick Lamar doing the Super Bowl?” reporter Kevin Frazier asked.

“Go. Let’s go,” Rihanna responded enthusiastically, before giving a puzzled look. “What is there to doubt on that?”

Advertisement

Frazier, saying he was excited about Kendrick’s show, pressed for any insights she might have as a previous halftime performer. Rihanna replied, “It’s a diamond on a ring finger, honey. It’s meant to be. It’s Kendrick Lamar. He deserves it. I can’t wait to see it. Kendrick, thank you.”

If you forgot, Kendrick, who famously collaborated with Rihanna on 2017’s hit “Loyalty,” announced his Super Bowl gig in early September, nearly two years after performing at Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and more.

ICYMI, in a teaser for his upcoming appearance, Kendrick said, “My name is Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos. Let’s get it… I don’t want you to miss it.”

The game is scheduled for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Kendrick’s performance has been widely celebrated. However, some in the hip-hop community expressed disappointment that New Orleans native Lil Wayne wasn’t chosen. Figures like Birdman, Juvenile, Cam’ron, and Nicki Minaj voiced their opinions, with Nicki Minaj even calling out Roc Nation and Jay-Z for allegedly overlooking Wayne’s contribution to the genre.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Nicki wrote on X. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. Shit sad. House nr tingz. But it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!! No loyalty? Well then nz will keep son’ing you!!!!”

Get this, Nicki later clarified that her comments weren’t meant as criticism of Kendrick. “You can love & respect Kendrick and still love & respect Wayne,” she wrote on X. “Even Kendrick loves & respects Wayne. Every real rapper loves & respects Wayne.”