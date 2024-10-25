Saba and No ID Release New Single “How To Impress God” as Joint Album Approaches

Today, RIAA gold-selling Chicago rapper and Pivot Gang leader Saba repeatedly teams up with Grammy-winning super-producer No ID for their latest single, “How To Impress God.” This track is the duo’s third release, continuing a sequence of collaborations set to appear on their upcoming album From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID, arriving soon via ARTium Recordings/Pivot Gang Records, LLC.

Following previous releases “head.rap” and “Back In Office,” “How To Impress God” showcases a powerful synthesis of No ID’s legendary production skills and Saba’s cutting-edge lyricism. The track illustrates the duo’s shared vision of blending classic Chicago hip-hop elements with a fresh, contemporary sound, bridging generations within the city’s vibrant music scene.

Saba and No ID have spent months refining the album, rebuilding it with new dimensions that capture Chicago’s evolving musical landscape. As the “Godfather of Chicago Hip-Hop,” No ID brings a legacy of influence, while Saba’s voice reflects the city’s next chapter. The single represents the growing anticipation for From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID, promising a nuanced and expansive project that melds their individual talents into a cohesive, powerful statement.

Advertisement