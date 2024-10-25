SAINt JHN Unveils Stunning Visual for “Circles” in Barcelona

Today, SAINt JHN premiered a striking music video for his previously released single, “Circles.” The video, directed by Alex Gargot, captures the song’s raw vulnerability and emotional depth. Filmed in Barcelona, Spain, it is a visual and sonic masterpiece that enchants audiences with its cinematic storytelling and compelling imagery.

In the video, SAINt JHN embodies a unique duality of vulnerability and strength, navigating surreal, circular compositions that reflect his emotional journey. The narrative explores a toxic relationship that may not be with a person but rather with fame itself. As he grapples with the overwhelming attention from the media, the singer-songwriter portrays a fragile yet entertaining state of being.

The release of “Circles” follows the alternative pop single “Humble,” showcasing SAINt JHN’s ability to blend multiple genres, including hip-hop, rock, and R&B. His critically acclaimed album, While the World Was Burning, featured collaborations with stars like Kanye West, Future, and Kehlani, and included the global hit “Roses (Remix),” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. As he continues to push artistic boundaries, SAINt JHN reinforces his position as a multifaceted talent in the music industry.

