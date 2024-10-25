During a live interview on CNN, radio host Charlamagne tha God openly challenged CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, accusing the network of not warning viewers enough about what he described as Donald Trump’s “fascism.” The exchange unfolded as they discussed CNN’s coverage of the 2024 presidential race, featuring Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Charlamagne, known for his unfiltered style on The Breakfast Club, argued that Trump’s on-air coverage should reflect what he called Trump’s “fascist” tendencies. “I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it,” Charlamagne said, claiming CNN appears more focused on questioning Harris’s background. “I feel like I heard more on this network about, ‘Is Kamala Harris Black?’ than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist.”

Charlamagne and Anderson Cooper get into it over CNN’s coverage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris: pic.twitter.com/pbT33aSckV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2024

Cooper responded, defending the network by saying, “We talk about this every night.” However, Charlamagne doubled down, asserting, “Oh, I’ve seen those roundtable discussions a lot.” This prompted Cooper to interject, “Well, honestly, that’s bulls—, I’m sorry. That is, look, I’m a huge fan of yours, but to say that we’re sitting around discussing, is Kamala Harris Black?”

Clarifying his point, Charlamagne explained that while Cooper might not personally engage in these discussions, the network as a whole often does. Cooper maintained, “I don’t think any anchor on this network has been going around saying, ‘Is she Black?’”

Charlamagne further voiced his concerns over the media’s treatment of Trump: “I think no network has honest conversations about Donald Trump. Nobody has had honest conversations about Donald Trump since 2016,” he argued. “It’s always a double standard with Trump… talk about him being a threat to democracy. We don’t treat him like one.”

In response, a clearly taken-aback Cooper remarked, “I don’t know what you’ve been watching,” emphasizing that he doesn’t believe Trump supporters tune in expecting validation.