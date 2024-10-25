This is what the NBA season is all about in the age of social media. In a viral moment from Los Angeles Lakers practice, the team engaged in a spirited “guards vs. bigs” drill ahead of their second game of the season. During the exercise, forwards and centers were challenged by the guards in one-on-one matchups. The bigs were limited to two dribbles to reach the basket and attempt a shot, creating some unexpected—and competitive—pairings, even featuring head coach JJ Redick.

Big Anthony Davis and guard Austin Reaves squared off, with each managing to score on the other in separate rounds. Jaxson Hayes successfully overpowered D’Angelo Russell’s defense, but Russell later got his payback, drawing a foul on Hayes. Meanwhile, LeBron James didn’t hold back against rookie Dalton Knecht, making a strong drive to the basket for an effortless layup.

However, LeBron, who’s basically a big at 6’8″ attempted to go against his son, Bronny James, proved tougher. Bronny forced him into taking three dribbles, causing LeBron to fall short of the challenge.

Then, get this, Coach Redick stepped in to demonstrate some defensive skills, matching up with Hayes himself. Now JJ is only about a year older than LeBron and he got on the court like he was a kid again. Although Hayes managed to slip past him, Redick altered his shot just enough to force a miss, helping the guards secure the win in the challenge.