Young Thug made a crushing on his GF type of statement in court this week. He was rocking a black hoodie reading “I ❤️ Mariah” to seemingly profess his love for his girlfriend of three years, R&B artist Mariah the Scientist.

Here’s the post from TMZ’s official ‘X’ Account:

Young Thug Sends Loving Message to GF Mariah The Scientist Amid Potential YSL Mistrial | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/WM7LTcXY5N — TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2024

According to our friends at TMZ, the rapper arrived at court on Thursday (Oct. 24) sporting the hoodie, which comes not long after Mariah was denied a virtual visit with him on their third anniversary.

Get this in a video post shared after the love filled moment from Thugger, Mariah described her disappointment, explaining that she’d even stopped at Party City to buy a “Happy Anniversary” banner before heading to the Fulton County Jail, only to find out that the system was down. “I done drove all the way to this motherfucking jail. The jail is like thirty minutes away from the city,” she vented. “It’s not face-to-face, it’s through a screen by the way. I done drove all the way to this motherfucking jail with my little ‘Happy Anniversary’ sign and my motherfucking Scotch Tape for me to get inside of the jail and for them to say the system is down.”

What’s more, despite her frustration, Mariah resolved to try again, saying, “I done did all this shit and now I can’t see my man on my anniversary. It’s always some shit, huh? That’s okay. That’s fine. It’s whatever, I’ll try it again.”

ICYMI, fans may remember their viral video call from January, which drew a lot of attention, but Mariah and Young Thug’s relationship seems to have only grown stronger since. In September, Mariah appeared on the Unapologetically Angel podcast, hosted by Angel Reese, and spoke openly about her dedication to visiting Thugger regularly. During the episode, she even answered a collect call from him.

“It’s cute, you know. I love him,” Mariah told Reese and fellow guest Latto around the 32-minute mark. “It is kind of like [long-distance] but I get to see him in court, so I be going to court. Sometimes I fall asleep in there. I just go to breathe his air… I love my man, yes. I love him.”

Reflecting on their interesting relationship, Mariah added, “It’s hard… If somebody told me that a few months into my relationship my man would get locked up? He’s been locked up now for longer than we were in a relationship before he got locked up.”

As Young Thug’s YSL trial nears, get this, the one-year mark, there’s a possibility of it being declared a mistrial without prejudice, as noted by Judge Paige Reese Whitaker on Wednesday (Oct. 23).

Guessing Thug will be able to tell Mariah in person how he feels if he’s freed.