At this year’s SelectCon, Steve Stoute hosted exclusive conversations with 50 Cent, Cam’ron, and Joe Budden, giving audiences rare insights from three of hip-hop’s biggest names. The discussion covered everything from their most iconic music moments to navigating mistakes, making bold pivots, and the business ventures that have fueled their successes beyond music. The trio also weighed in on the current state of music, shared lessons learned, and even addressed a few rumors. SelectCon continues to deliver powerful moments like these, celebrating entrepreneurship, creativity, and unfiltered dialogue.

At SelectCon, Cam’ron shared an exciting update about his sports show It Is What It Is. The show has not only captivated sports fans but is also outperforming major sports programs on YouTube, including SportsCenter. In fact, the only show with more views is First Take. Cam’ron’s unique take on sports commentary and his authentic style have clearly resonated with viewers, marking a significant shift in how audiences engage with sports media online.

At SelectCon NYC, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared a little-known story about his early financial sacrifices to bring his hit series Power to life. In a candid discussion, 50 Cent revealed that he accepted just $17,000 per episode during the show’s initial seasons—a fraction of what a show of Power’s caliber might typically demand. But there was a reason for this decision: retaining creative control. For Jackson, it was essential to produce the series on his terms, ensuring the authenticity and vision that would ultimately make it a massive hit. As the show’s popularity soared, 50 Cent used his early investment and Power’s undeniable success as leverage to negotiate a significantly better deal. His story underlines the importance of prioritizing creative freedom and trusting the process—sometimes even before financial rewards start rolling in.

Advertisement

During an insightful conversation with Steve Stoute at SelectCon, Joe Budden offered tough love to beginner podcasters, urging them to focus on growth rather than early payouts. ‘Don’t come to me about a check until you’ve put in the work and garnered an audience,’. Pointing out that too many newcomers prioritize compensation before building a following. Budden’s advice reflects his own journey in the podcasting world and highlights the importance of dedication and consistency in achieving success in the industry.