Sheek Louch Continues Tradition of Fusing Halloween and Hip-Hop with ‘Gorillaween Vol. 6’ EP

Today, platinum-selling recording artist and member of the renowned group The Lox, Sheek Louch returns with his Halloween themed EP Gorillaween Vol. 6.

This highly anticipated EP showcases Sheek Louch’s signature lyrical prowess and gritty sound, featuring tracks that pay homage to the Halloween spirit. The project’s lead single “Trinity Talk” features his brothers/partners in rhyme Jadakiss and Styles P.

Gorillaween Vol. 6 is a thrilling ride filled with haunting beats, clever wordplay, and the raw energy that has made Sheek a household name. Fans can expect samples and references to classic horror films and themes. The project embodies the essence of Halloween while remaining true to Sheek Louch’s authentic style as he continues the annual tradition of fusing horror themes with the grit of hip-hop.

Advertisement

Sheek’s Gorillaween Vol. 6 is the next installment of the Gorillaween series which has become a yearly, Halloween traditionand is the follow up to Gorillaween Vol. 5. The new EP also comes off the heels of the group’s hit track “Money, Power, Respect” earning a platinum plaque.