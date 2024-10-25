Shordie Shordie Announces New Album ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ and Drops Lead Single “It” Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Screenshot 2024 10 24 at 3.34.15 PM

Multi-platinum-selling artist Shordie Shordie has announced his upcoming studio album, Breath of Fresh Air, which will be released on November 8 through his new partnership with EMPIRE. As a preview, he has shared the project’s lead single and accompanying video, “It,” featuring Lefty Gunplay. The video follows the duo on a day out in Los Angeles, showcasing their vibrant energy.

Breath of Fresh Air will feature additional collaborations with O3 Greedo and That Mexican OT, signaling Shordie’s evolution as an artist and the beginning of an exciting new independent chapter in his career. The album’s title reflects this next step, highlighting the fresh direction Shordie is taking with his music.

Shordie Shordie recently celebrated a major milestone, becoming the first Baltimore rapper to achieve a 2X RIAA-Platinum certification for his breakout hit “Bitchuary (Betchua),” which skyrocketed him to fame in 2018. With over 2 billion catalog streams, Shordie has expanded his reach beyond his hometown, gaining recognition on the West Coast and collaborating with LA’s Shoreline Mafia on their 2019 hit “Both Sides.”

You can see the new video below.