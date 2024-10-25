Social media is a thing. It has anyone doing anything and it’s officially normalized. How do we feel about that? Well, here’s how Russell Simmons feels about it. Let’s get right to his shirtless birthday post. The caption was a long one:

@67 i come to appreciate DAILY ROUTINES for instance i have come to appreciate daily ice bath every morn …daily meditation 2x a day …daily asana(yoga) practice, i take time out for gym daily …. i have learned to appreciate the excitement of choosing only healthy food that has medicinal properties and avoiding toxic food and people (love everyone but hang w/ those who lift u up ). i introduced ideas and practices to my life over the years basically i believe one thing at a time is the easy way , and before you know it you will begin to build a life of abundance im obviously still a work in progress but i learned be gentle w/myself and to master one thing at a time… choose ONE thing to make u grow do it until its habit, then choose another and another❤️ God will appreciate ur efforts and support you I PROMISE i have written 5 books on health happiness and spirituality God is always reminding me and you for that matter to be obediant live up to the promises, to try to remember to remember to walk the path that’s laid out in your heart and in scriptures #cryotherapy daily

Not sure if he’s still camping out in Bali or what because you never know with socials but that’s the post.

