At SelectCon this week, Cam’ron shared an exciting update about his sports show It Is What It Is. The show has not only captivated sports fans but is also outperforming major sports programs on YouTube, including SportsCenter.

In fact, the only show with more views is First Take. Cam’ron’s unique take on sports commentary and his authentic style have clearly resonated with viewers, marking a significant shift in how audiences engage with sports media online.

