In a rematch of last season’s top Western Conference teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder took an early lead in the rivalry with a 102-87 win over the Denver Nuggets. OKC, which secured the No. 1 seed last year after winning the season series 3-1, relied on standout performances from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to set the tone.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren combined for 53 points, leading OKC’s charge. Gilgeous-Alexander packed the stat sheet with 28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and three blocks, while Holmgren contributed 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, showcasing his versatility on both ends.

Denver’s Nikola Jokić made history by recording the first triple-double of the season, tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists—his 131st career triple-double. However, his efforts weren’t enough to overcome the Thunder’s dynamic duo.

One of the game’s defining moments came in the third quarter when Holmgren blocked Jokić in the lane, sprinted down the court, and completed a dunk off an assist from Gilgeous-Alexander. This play highlighted Holmgren’s two-way impact and earned an impressive Dunk Score of 65.7.

With both teams projected to contend again in a tight Western Conference, this early win may provide the Thunder a crucial edge in what’s shaping up to be another fiercely competitive season.